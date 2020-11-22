Ohio State scored twice in the game’s first 10 minutes and held on to defeat the Gophers women’s hockey team 2-1 Sunday at Ridder Arena to earn a split of their season-opening WCHA series.

The Gophers, who won the series opener 4-0 on Saturday, grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Grace Zumwinkle, who scored twice on Saturday, scored at 3:01 of the first period.

The Buckeyes countered with a goal 21 seconds later from Mound Westonka product Liz Schepers and a goal from Tatum Skaggs at 9:19.

The Buckeyes, who outshot the Gophers 36-18 in the series opener, outshot the Gophers 35-26.

The Gophers, who were outshot 27-12 in the first two periods Sunday, outshot the Buckeyes 14-8 in the third period. The Gophers played the game’s final minute on the power play but couldn’t get the tying goal against Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli, who finished with 25 saves.

The Gophers will travel to travel to Minnesota Duluth for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The Gophers and Buckeyes will meet again Dec. 11-12 in Columbus, Ohio.