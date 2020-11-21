What the Gophers might have lacked in offensive volume for much of Saturday afternoon, they more than made up for in scoring efficiency in a 4-0 victory over Ohio State in the 2020-21 women’s hockey season opener at Ridder Arena.

The fourth-ranked Gophers, outshot 36-18, got a goal on their first shot of the game by senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle and another on their sixth shot on goal by freshman center Josey Dunne. The goals came 30 minutes, 2 seconds apart, as Minnesota withstood heavy pressure from the No. 5 Buckeyes, then put the game away on Zumwinkle’s second goal, in the third period, and Taylor Wente’s empty-net tally.

Ohio State was kept off scoreboard by the Gophers’ new starter in goal, Lauren Bench, a graduate transfer from Bemidji State. Bench made 36 saves for the shutout in her debut. She got plenty of help from her teammates, who blocked 29 shots.

Minnesota will try for the series sweep at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Gophers and Ohio State were supposed to meet last March 14 in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal at Ridder Arena, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted the shutdown of sports in North America two days later. Women’s hockey was slated to start in late September, but COVID-19 concerns delayed it nine weeks.

Ohio State, which won three of the five meetings against the Gophers last season, including a 4-3 overtime triumph in the WCHA tournament semifinals, returns nine of its top 10 scorers, including senior Emma Maltais (19 goals, 40 assists). Also back for the Buckeyes is goalie Andrea Braendli, who joined Maltais on the preseason All-WCHA coaches team. The Buckeyes might have been the nation’s hottest team late in the season, winning their final six games, including two against defending national champion Wisconsin.

Against the formidable Ohio State lineup, the Gophers wasted no time scoring, when Zumwinkle tipped defender Olivia Knowles’ shot from the point past Braendli only 28 seconds into the first period.

Minnesota controlled play in the first five minutes, with Ohio State not getting a shot on goal until the 4:57 mark, when Bench made a save on a shot by Madison Bizal. Shortly after, Gophers defender Madeline Wethington broke up a Buckeyes two-on-one rush with a sliding block.

At the 10:32 mark, the Gophers line of Emily Oden centering freshmen Abbey Murphy and Audrey Wethington applied heavy pressure, but Braendli made a save on a shot by freshman defender Maggie Nicholson.

Ohio State was the aggressor for most to the first period and outshot the Gophers 12-3 in the opening 20 minutes. Bench kept the Buckeyes off the scoreboard and got help from teammates, who blocked eight shots in the period.

The Buckeyes continued to set the pace in the second period, forcing Bench to make a couple of saves on rushes in the first 1:25.

Ohio State went on the game’s first power play at 3:50 of the second when Gophers winger Catie Skaja was called for holding. Minnesota killed the penalty, with Bench making one save. By then, Ohio State had built a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal

Shortly after, the Gophers got a power play at 6:06 when the Buckeyes were called for too many players on the ice. The Gophers got their first shot on goal of the period during the advantage but couldn’t keep the puck in the Buckeyes zone consistently.

At 10:30 of the second Dunne boosted the Gophers’ lead to 2-0 when she poked in a rebound past Braendli. The goal came on Minnesota’s sixth shot on goal in the game.

Dunne’s goal gave a boost of energy to the Gophers, who spent much of the next five minutes in the Ohio State zone. Murphy, the WCHA preseason rookie of the year, won a few puck battles and helped sway the momentum.

Bench made a big save on Maltais with 2:55 left in the second, stoning the speedy Buckeye on a breakaway.

In the first 3:30 of the third period, Bench was tested on in-tight shots by Jenna Buglioni and Maltais but stood tall.

Ohio State got its second power play of the game when Gophers were called for too many players on the ice at 7:44 of the third. Bench and the penalty killers were successful again, limiting the Buckeyes to two shots.

Zumwinkle made it 3-0 at 15:36 of the third by taking pass from freshman Anne Cherkowski, who was behind the net, and lifting the puck past Braendli on the short side. Wente added an empty-net goal with 2:53 to play.