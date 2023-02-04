Two of women's college hockey powers — defending NCAA champion Ohio State and the seven-time national champion Gophers — completed their two-game series on Saturday at Ridder Arena and ended up in the same place they started the weekend: with the Gophers holding a two-point lead over the Buckeyes in the WCHA standings.

Goals 19 seconds apart in the first period by Sloane Matthews and Hadley Hartmentz erased an early deficit and sent the top-ranked Buckeyes on their way to a 5-1 victory over the No. 3 Gophers for a series split. Minnesota, which won Friday's opener 4-2, took a 1-0 lead on Madeline Wethington's first-period goal but could not solve Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele the rest of the way.

The Gophers (23-4-2, 20-2-2 WCHA) have 62 points with four conference games remaining, while Ohio State (25-3-2, 20-3-1) is two back. Minnesota finishes the regular season with a home series against Wisconsin next weekend and a road series at St. Thomas. The Buckeyes are host to St. Thomas next weekend before visiting Wisconsin.

Skylar Vetter made 27 saves for the Gophers. Thiele stopped 32 shots, and the Buckeyes got third-period goals from Gabby Rosenthal, Kenzie Hauswirth and Paetyn Levis. Ohio State held Gophers stars Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle, who have combined for 97 points this season, off the scoresheet.

Wethington gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 6:32 of the first period when she rifled a shot from the left point through a screen and past Thiele. Madison Kaiser and Peyton Hemp assisted on the goal.

After Kaiser rang a shot off the crossbar, the Buckeyes took control by scored twice in a span of 19 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.

Matthews, on a rush with Jenn Gardiner, tapped in Gardiner's cross-ice pass to tie the score 1-1 at 9:27. Hartmentz then gave OSU the lead when her shot found defenseman Emily Oden's stick and ramped in past Vetter at 9:46.

Vetter kept it a one-goal deficit by making back-to-back point-blank saves near the 16:30 mark. And with five seconds left in the period, Vetter denied Emma Maltais right in front of the net.

The Buckeyes outshot the Gophers 14-7 in the first period, and Minnesota blocked nine Ohio State shots.

Minnesota got its first power play at 2:22 of the second when Ohio State's Emma Peschel was called for elbowing. Ohio State killed the penalty, with Thiele a stopping Abbey Murphy on an end-to-end rush for the only save needed during the penalty.

The Gophers went back on the power play at 6:41 when Levis was called for interference. Abigail Boreen hit the crossbar with a blast, but Ohio State killed the penalty as Thiele made two saves.

Only 29 seconds into the third period, Rosenthal's goal stretched Ohio State's lead to 3-1.

Heise nearly cut the lead in half at 10:55 of the third, but Thiele denied her just in front of the blue paint.

With 5:37 left in the third, Vetter ventured behind her net to play the puck, but Levis stole the puck and fed Kenzie Hauswirth, who tapped the puck into the vacant cage. Levis made it 5-1 at 15:31.