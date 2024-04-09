Officials have identified the young man who was fatally shot in north Minneapolis last week and located in a vehicle by police miles away in the city.

Mohamed Ahmed Ade, 19, of Minneapolis, died Friday night from a gunshot wound to the neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to offer a possible motive for the killing.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Glenwood Avenue, where officers found evidence of gunfire, police said.

Minutes later, officers were flagged down by people in a vehicle, apparently on the way to a hospital with the shooting victim, at the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Longfellow Avenue, said police spokesman Aaron Rose. First responders declared him dead at the scene, Rose said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).