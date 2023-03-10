Officials have released the identity of the woman who died in a south Minneapolis house fire nearly two weeks ago.

Hilary L. Meyer, 66, died at the scene of the fire from burns she suffered on Feb. 26 at her home in the 3100 block of S. 5th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Two residents escaped, but a third person — later identified as Meyer — reported to be bedridden did not get out, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters attempted a rescue of Meyer, but the roof and the home's third level collapsed amid the intense flames before they could reach the resident, the Fire Department said. One firefighter was slightly hurt.

The home was declared a total loss, the Fire Department said. Officials have not given a preliminary indication of the fire's cause.

Relatives and friends have identified the survivors as Meyer's husband, 71-year-old Edward Meyer, and their 42-year-old son, William Pell.

"Every worldly possession of Eddie and Hilary was in that house," nephew Michael Paradise wrote on a verified GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Edward Meyer. "Now Eddie has no house and no Hilary. ... We're working to collect money to pay for Hilary's funeral and to help find Eddie a place to live and get him back on his feet."