Officials have identified the man who was shot to death late last week at a south Minneapolis home where a fire erupted hours later.

Frank J. Ortley, 35, was hit by gunfire multiple times Friday night at the home in the 2700 block of S. 15th Avenue and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting, and officials have said they don't know whether the homicide and the fire are linked, but police Sgt. Garrett Parten said investigators are considering that possibility.

Police said an argument between Ortley and "a male known to him" escalated into gunfire.

There have been 73 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 84 homicides in Minneapolis at this time last year.

Firefighters responded to the house fire at about 6:40 a.m. The blaze extended from the first floor through the roof. All residents got out of the home without physical harm, and firefighters extinguished most of the flames within an hour.