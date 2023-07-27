Officials on Thursday released the identity of the man who was shot to death in his northeast Minneapolis home more than 2½ months ago.

David M. Veljkovich, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was found dead on May 2 at the residence in the 700 block of Quincy Street NE., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Alerted to man not breathing in the home, police arrived about 8:40 a.m. Emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office said Veljkovich died either on the day he was found or the day before.

Police have yet to disclose any of the circumstances surrounding Veljkovich's death, nor had they made any arrests as of late Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking people to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersMN.org with any information concerning the case.

Veljkovich grew up in Colorado, moved to Minnesota in 2012 and lived in St. Cloud and Minneapolis, according to his online obituary.

He held jobs over the years at Boulder Tap House, Texas Roadhouse and Granite City in St. Cloud, and Acme Comedy Club and Pryes Brewing Co. in Minneapolis, the obituary read.

"It was in Minnesota that Dave found his ultimate passion — music," the obituary continued. "Dave was a talented rapper and songwriter. He performed at multiple locations around Minnesota including Sociable Cider Werks, Underground Music Venue, the Pour House, the Keller Bar and the Red Carpet.

"He helped create amazing songs and music videos with partner songwriters, producers, and friends," the obituary read.