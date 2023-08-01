Officials have released the identity of the man shot to death over the weekend outside an unlicensed nightclub in north Minneapolis.

Patrick W. Henderson, 26, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds after an argument escalated in a crowd of about 100 people in the 2500 block of N. 2nd Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. to find Henderson down in the middle of the street, police said. Officers and emergency medical responders tended to Henderson before he was taken to HCMC. He died there about 45 minutes later, the examiner's office said.

No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday morning, and police have not disclosed anything about any possible suspects.

A statement from police described a chaotic scene in which a man in his 40s was struck by a car in the aftermath of the shooting. That man went to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the statement.

The driver left the scene, and police have yet to say whether the motorist has been located.