Officials on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Khadar Osman Barre, 30, of Edina, was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in the alley behind a home in the 2500 block of S. 17th Avenue and died at the scene about 2 a.m., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police spokesman Aaron Rose said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police have not addressed a possible motive behind Barre's death.