Officials on Tuesday identified the driver who was killed in a two-vehicle collision last week that injured his two children and his partner.

Cole R. Deiley, 32, of Zimmerman, Minn., suffered fatal injuries about 8 a.m. Friday from the wreck in the 22700 block of NW. Jarvis Street in Nowthen, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Also injured and later released from the hospital were Alyssa Groettum, 30; Rosa Deiley, 4, and Callum Deiley, 2, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the pickup, Berend W. Bouwman, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was hauling an unspecified type of equipment at the time and was not hurt, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have yet to explain the circumstances surrounding the crash other than to say it remains under investigation.