Officials on Thursday identified the 14-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle and killed in north Minneapolis late last month.
Mubashir M. Mohamed, of Minneapolis, died on Oct. 31 at North Memorial Health Hospital from injuries suffered two days earlier at the intersection of N. Penn and 42nd avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Officers responded to the scene about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 and saw Mohamed unconscious and severely injured, police said.
The teen was run over while in the road, police said, based on preliminary information.
The woman who was driving remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. She and her two passengers were not injured, police said.
