The Lynx signed eight-year veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a training camp contract on Wednesday, and waived guards Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield and Yvonne Turner along with forwards Rennia Davis and Kayla Jones and center Hannah Sjerven.

Sims played for Atlanta last season, averaging 8.7 points per game. The former WNBA All-Star played two seasons for the Lynx.

Clarendon, a 5-9 guard, started 20 games for the Lynx last season, averaging 10.4 points.

Dangerfield, a 5-5 guard, played in 31 games last season, averaging 7.7 points.

Turner, a 5-10 guard, last played in the WNBA in 2019 with Phoenix.

Davis was the team's first round pick, ninth overall, in 2021 but missed the season because of a stress fracture in her left foot.

Jones was the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 draft from North Carolina State, and Sjerven was the 28th pick from South Dakota. She is from Rogers, Minn.