Lynx guard Odyssey Sims is in the WNBA bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and her return to the team could be just days away, according to coach Cheryl Reeve.

Sims, an All-Star last season who gave birth to a son in early April, flew from Texas to Florida on Sunday. WNBA rules designed to control the spread of the coronavirus required her to quarantine at an off-campus hotel for four nights, being tested every day. As of Thursday she was allowed into the bubble, but will have to spend three more nights quarantined in her room, with daily testing.

If all goes well with the testing Sims would be available to the team starting Sunday. But because she has to serve a two-game suspension stemming from her DWI case last summer, the earliest she could play in a game with the Lynx would be Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Her return will add much-needed depth in a backcourt that is without Shenise Johnson (hamstring) for the near future. Acquired before the 2019 season, Sims had her best season as a pro, starting all 34 games and averaging 14.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

A corresponding roster move will have to be made to make room for Sims on the roster.