It took half the game for the Lynx to figure out how to play without Sylvia Fowles.

But they did.

Another fantastic second half - the Lynx opened it on a 22-3 run – led to a 92-66 victory over winless New York, pushing the Lynx to 4-1 in this virus-shorted season.

With Fowles sitting, Bridget Carleton got her first WNBA start at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The result? Amazing: She scored 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting, with seven rebounds and three assists. This from a player who had never scored in double figures before. Erica McCall came off the bench to score 10.

In all five Lynx players scored in double figures.

Lexie Brown came back from missing two games while in the league’s concussion protocol and scored 15 points with five rebounds, four assists and seven steals, tying a franchise record. Crystal Dangerfield scored 12, Damiris Dantas had 10.

New York was led by former Gophers start Amanda Zahui B., who had 13 and six rebounds.

Even with the Liberty shooting better than 55 percent the Lynx still held a 44-39 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, they put it away.

In a 27-6 third quarter, seven Lynx players scored, with Carleton scoring seven points as the Lynx took control of the game. Meanwhile, the defense tightened up, with the Liberty shooting just 2-for-16.

That’s not the way the game started. Without Fowles protecting the rim, the Lynx allowed the Liberty to score 18 points in the paint in the first quarter. But they scored just 14 there over the final three quarters.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida this month for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.