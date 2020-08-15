Fabulous weather greets the Twins and Royals today at Target Field after Friday night's game was wiped out by a severe thunderstorm. Aaron Lavinsky caught this image of the scary sky.

All sun today, however. It will be a historic doubleheader with two seven-inning games scheduled. The first game is at 12:35 p.m., with the second set to start 30 minutes after the first game is done. The teams also play Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

Jake Odorizzi and Jose Berrios will start for the Twins.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has hit the Reds and they will be idle until players are tested.

Game 1 lineups:

ROYALS

Whit Merrifield, CF

Jorge Soler, DH

Salvador Perez, C

Hunter Dozier, RF

Ryan McBroom, 1B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Alex Gordon, LF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Nicky Lopez, 2B

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Alex Avila, C