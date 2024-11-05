November brings a rush of restaurant openings before the holiday eating season

Russell’s opens Nov. 15 in the space that held Tavern on Grand for more than 20 years. Russell’s is the work of first-time restaurateur Todd Russell. The interior has been given a deep clean and modern redesign. Russell said he’s a sucker for old buildings and all their architectural details; expect those to feature heavily in the room. His goal has always been to open before the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, and he’s right on track. The menu aims to serve the neighborhood with casual offering for weeknights and entrees worthy of special dates. Russell’s (656 Grand Av., St. Paul) hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Tue.-Sun., and reservations are available on Tock.