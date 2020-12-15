Despite all the work, the same difficult story: Too many turnovers, too slow a start, too much to overcome.

The Gophers lost at Northwestern Monday 80-51. The 16th-ranked Wildcats (2-0) turned Gophers turnovers and missed shots into a 17-0 first-quarter run, grabbing a 19-3 lead and taking control of the game, basically, for good, using small ball and offensive flow to hand the Gophers their third straight loss.

Five days after Michigan State turned 23 Gophers turnovers into 30 points. Monday the Wildcats scored 26 off 21 Gophers turnovers.

Kadi Sissoko led the Gophers with 14 points, and she had nine rebounds. Jasmine Powell scored 15 with seven assists. But they two combined for 13 turnovers.

The Wildcats were led by guard Veronica Burton, who scored 20 on 6-for-8 shooting with 10 assists. Forward Sydney Wood scored 19 and Lindsey Pulliam had 13.

The Gophers had a brief 3-2 lead before the Wildcats went on a 17-0 run while the Gophers went scoreless for 5 minutes and 13 seconds.

The Gophers (1-3) pulled within 11 to end the quarter and were within nine when Powell drove for a layup midway through the second quarter. But the Gophers went scoreless for the next 3½ minutes in a 10-0 Northwestern run that pushed its lead to 42-23.

The Gophers couldn't come back because they couldn't get stops. The Cats shot 32-for-59 (54.2 %) for the game, getting 28 assists on 32 field goals. The Gophers shot 19-for-60 (31.7 %).

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.