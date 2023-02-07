Four Northeast Minneapolis neighborhood organizations may soon merge into one to save money and boost services.

Beltrami, Northeast Park, Logan Park and St. Anthony East neighborhood associations have spent the past year studying joining forces. So far, Northeast Park and Beltrami have voted to move forward and continue discussions of the merger. Logan Park could vote on Wednesday.

The move is a reaction to the city of Minneapolis setting base funding for the city's 83 neighborhoods at $10,000 a year — it was previously $20,000. That money can be quickly swallowed up by administrative fees and operating costs, said Pat Vogel, chair for the Logan Park Neighborhood Association.

"Ten thousand dollars goes really quickly," she said.

Taking base funding alone, instead of four groups each having $10,000 to spend, you have one organization with $40,000. Cutting the redundancies in those administrative and operating costs frees up a lot of money to provide core services, Vogel said.

If approved, the merger would be a first in Minneapolis. Organizations like the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association and the Longfellow Community Council that are made up of multiple neighborhoods were initially formed this way.

"This is uncharted territory for the city and its various neighborhoods," said Mike Ferrin, the executive director of Beltrami Neighborhood Council. "We are trying to get as much feedback as we can."

How the city splits its money

Minneapolis has different paths for funding for neighborhoods and neighborhood associations, according to Steve Gallagher, the city's neighborhood programs manager. Those are:

Neighborhood Network Fund provides the base $10,000 for each neighborhood.

Equitable Engagement Fund amounts vary based on housing insecurity, poverty concentration and gentrification in the neighborhood.

Collaboration and Shared Resources Fund has provided a total of $100,000 in grants to neighborhood organizations annually from 2021-2023 that want to consolidate or share resources.

Partnership Engagement Fund is available for partnerships between a neighborhood organization and a community organization with $1 million available.

Neighborhoods also may have funding left over from the pioneering Neighborhood Revitalization Program, a multimillion dollar "civic experiment" created more than 30 years ago to bolster neighborhood-level planning around the city.

How a merger would work

The four Northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods used a $20,000 grant from the Collaboration fund to explore merger options. Known as the Four Corners Collaboration, it hired a facilitator to explore the pros and cons of a merger.

The pros included:

Eliminate redundancies and pooling resources improves financial stability.

Creates a larger base of volunteers and people to reach for programs.

Builds capacity for more programming.

The cons included:

Loss of identity for some neighborhoods.

Do residents lose representation in a bigger organization?

For Vogel, the pooled funding would allow the associations to hire more full-time staff and bring greater opportunities for efficient outreach and fundraising. A larger neighborhood organization could also attract funding and sponsors for community, she said.

Instead of four boards with nine to 10 members, a proposed plan for the new board would consist of 12 board members with three representatives from each neighborhood.

What survey said

A survey conducted by the Four Corners Collaboration last November indicated that more than half of residents supported the merger.

"It's a big step to go from everything you're used to having in your own neighborhood, all the normal things, and now we have to, in a sense, share it," Vogel said. "It basically comes down to money."

What is next

Logan Park will vote Wednesday evening on whether to move forward with the merger, and St. Anthony East will vote on Feb. 28.

If only three of the neighborhoods decide to merge, Vogel said the three could still move forward.

The Four Corners Collaboration will reconvene in March to discuss specifics, including proposed budgets and governance structure.