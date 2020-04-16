Many of us are getting a bit more casual at work meetings because we’re attending them via video conference from home.

Then there’s North Oaks city council member Martin Long,who recently attended a city council meeting from his hot tub in the well-heeled northern St. Paul suburb.

As can be seen in an online video recording on the city’s website, about an hour into the April 9 teleconferenced council meeting, the camera on Long starts to move, and it’s apparent that he’s gone outside. He sits down somewhere outside of his house and after a few minutes, he disappears briefly and then reappears and his polo shirt is gone.

For a few minutes, the small window showing Long reveals his bare shoulders. A little later, he puts his shirt back on.

Then after he’s recognized to speak by Mayor Gregg Nelson, Long has trouble unmuting his microphone.

“I’m trying,” he finally says. “My fingers are wet. I’m in the hot tub.”

He holds up a pair of goggles and a toy boat.

“First time I’ve been on a council meeting when I’m in the hot tub. It’s kind of cool,” he says.

.

“Hold on, one sec,” he says as he pulls his shirt off again. He then proceeds to give a brief report as some of the other council members smile.

Long, a longtime North Oaks City Council member who ran for Ramsey County commissioner seat last year, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.