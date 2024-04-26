OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront. Through on-the-ground projects, volunteer events and training, it's making a difference in caring for our natural resources. Individual and group projects, planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations are among the projects. greatrivergreening.org

TEAM EVENT

Work in a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size: eight-12. Shifts of two to three hours in the afternoon. Must be at least 14 years old. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

FOOD SHELF

Help Community Emergency Service at its food shelf. Greet clients, assist with registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. cesmn.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to assist underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SENIOR ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with seniors who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impacts on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs. Energy Assistance, Energy Conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, Civic and Community Engagement Programs. Help in numerous ways. caprw.org

COMMUNITY ACTION

StartAnew works with BIPOC women and girls who have been impacted by the justice system. Reunite families, eliminate recidivism and allow women to become role models in their communities. Numerous opportunities available. startanewmn.org

MENTOR

Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters. You will be matched with a youth and spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

COMPUTER LAB

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills, offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

DISABILITY ASSISTANCE

Joni and Friends is recruiting volunteers for its summer Family Retreat, which will be offered over two sessions in June and August. The retreats offer a haven for families living with disability. joniandfriends.org

HELP TEENS

Assist TreeHouse to help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. There is a wide range of opportunities in 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

PIANIST

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul by playing piano for Catholic mass on Wednesdays, 3:30-5 p.m. lyngblomsten.org

SEWING HELPER

Help the American Sewing Guild advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. Will hold sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer's patients, homeless, preemies and more. asg-mpls-stpaul.org

CANINE ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society. Help with food, medication, kennels, toys and other basic supplies. Things you will need are provided, along with training and care instructions. animalhumanesociety.org

