North Dakota sophomore forward Shane Pinto made it a clean sweep Thursday, earning NCHC Player of the Year honors by a unanimous vote to go along with his other accolades collected this week: Forward of the Year, Defensive Forward of the year and All-NCHC first team.

Fighting Hawks coach Brad Berry, who's led the team to back-to-back Penrose Cup titles, was named Herb Brooks Coach of the Year for the third time. In awards announced earlier this week, North Dakota also had the Defensive Defenseman of the Year in junior Jacob Bernard-Docker and the Goaltender of the Year in junior Adam Scheel. Joining Pinto and Scheel on the All-NCHC first team are senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi and senior defenseman Matt Kiersted. Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney and Western Michigan defenseman Ronnie Attard also made the All-NCHC first team.

St. Cloud State freshman forward Veeti Miettinen was named Rookie of the Year. Western Michigan's Kale Bennett won the Senior Scholar-Athlete award.

Other individual honors went to Attard as Offensive Defenseman of the Year, St. Cloud State senior forward Kevin Fitzgerald as NCHC Sportsmanship Award winner, and Miami (Ohio) freshman goalie Ludvig Persson as Three Stars Award winner.

Making the All-NCHC second team were forwards Miettinen, Noah Cates of Minnesota Duluth and Chayse Primeau of Nebraska Omaha; defensemen Nick Perbix of St. Cloud State and Bernard-Docker; and Persson in goal.

The All-Rookie team consisted of Miettinen, Denver's Carter Savoie and North Dakota's Riese Gaber at forward; Minnesota Duluth's Wyatt Kaiser and North Dakota's Jake Sanderson on defense; and Persson in goal.

Minnesota State Mankato nets four WCHA honors

Regular-season champion Minnesota State Mankato dominated the WCHA men's league awards announced Thursday, with Dryden McKay being named Goaltender of the Year for the second consecutive year, forward Julian Napravnik selected as Offensive Player of the Year, defenseman Akito Hirose named Rookie of the Year and Mike Hastings named Coach of the Year.

Other awards went to Bemidji State's Elias Rosen and Bowling Green's Will Cullen, who shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Bemidji State goalie Zach Driscoll, who was named Student-Athlete of the Year.

The individual awards came a day after Minnesota State landed two players on the All-WCHA first team, while runner-up Bowling Green had three honorees. The league's Player of the Year will be announced Friday.

McKay repeated as first-team goalie and was joined by teammate Napravnik. Bowling Green forwards Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford and defenseman Cullen earned first-team honors. Rosen rounded out the first team.

Second-team honors went to Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith, Lake Superior State forward Ashton Calder, defenseman Will Riedell and goalie Mareks Mitens; Northern Michigan forward Joseph Nardi; and Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer.

Making the third team were Minnesota State defensemen Hirose and Riese Zmolek; forwards Trenton Bliss of Michigan Tech, Andre Ghantous of Northern Michigan and Pete Veillette of Lake Superior State; and Driscoll.

The All-Rookie team featured Minnesota State defensemen Hirose and Jake Livingstone; forwards Lukas Sillinger of Bemidji State, Arvid Caderoth of Michigan Tech and Tyrone Bronte of Alabama Huntsville; and goalie Rico DeMatteo of Northern Michigan.