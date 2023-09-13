The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) will be waiving adoption fees for animals over 7 months old on Friday.

All animals are microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered prior to adoption, according to a post from Friends of Animal Care and Control, a group that volunteers at the shelter. The "Clear the Shelter" event will be at the MACC office, 212 N. 17th Av.

The building houses dogs, cats and small animals. Typically dogs are $50 for Minneapolis residents and $250 for nonresidents, cats are $50 for Minneapolis residents and $100 for nonresidents and small animals are $10 or $50.

Moses, a 55lb chocolate and white Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, the shelter's longest resident has been under MACC's care for more than two months, according to the volunteer group.

Those looking to adopt must be at least 18 years old, have a valid government-issued ID, have consent from their landlord to bring an animal onto the property. All other pets in the house must be up to date on their rabies vaccinations, according to MACC's website.

To view adoptable animals or for more information go to: https://www.minneapolismn.gov/.../animals-pets/pet-adoption