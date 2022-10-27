The No. 9 Gophers volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion for its fourth consecutive win and seventh in the past eight matches.

Taylor Landfair had 13 kills and Carter Booth added eight kills and five blocks and hit .667. Melani Shaffmaster had 33 assists and CC McGraw 15 digs.

The Gophers (13-6, 8-3 Big Ten) hit .326 in beating the Spartans (10-12, 1-10) for the eighth straight match. Michigan State hit .053 and was outblocked 10-5.

Gophers fifth-year senior Joy Zhu was named the Big Ten women's diver of the week for the second week in a row. She won the 3-meter event in a dual meet against SMU by more than 62 points and the 1-meter by 38 points.

St. John's senior defensive lineman Michael Wozniak was selected one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. All received $18,000 postgraduate scholars. All candidates had to be seniors or graduate students, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Anthony Menghini, a 5-10, 185-pound forward for the USHL's Fargo Force, announed on Twitter he has committed to Minnesota Duluth. The native of Brainerd, Minn., had 22 goals and 12 assists last season in 53 games playing for Des Moines of the USHL and Austin of the NAHL.

Minnesota Wilderness goalie Isak Posch, 20, who allowed a single goal and stopped 52 shots in the two games, was named the NAHL's Midwest Division star of the week. The native of Umea, Sweden, is a St. Cloud State recruit.