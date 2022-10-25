When Hugh McCutcheon steps down as Gophers volleyball coach at season's end, he will stay at the university as an assistant athletic director, the Gophers announced Tuesday.

This answered a lingering question from McCutcheon's surprise announcement Oct. 16 that he would be leaving the volleyball program.

On Jan. 1, McCutcheon will move into the newly created role of assistant athletic director/sport development coach.

"I am excited for Hugh to start this new role in January," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "His guidance and proven leadership will benefit all of our coaches as we continue to work to provide a holistic and world-class experience for our student-athletes.

"Hugh has had success at the Olympic and collegiate level coaching both men and women, and I know he will be able to provide additional value to our programs starting in January. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to support Hugh and his team as they finish the season."

Now in his 11th season as Gophers coach, McCutcheon has led Minnesota to two Big Ten titles and three trips to the NCAA Final Four. The Gophers previously announced that associate head coach Matt Houk would serve as interim head coach until a replacement is named.

On Monday, the Gophers announced the search committee to find the next coach: Coyle, Julie Manning (committee chair), Tricia Budke, JT Bruett, Stephanie Davis, Susan Goldstein, Katie Harms, Melissa Maines, Tim McCleary and Peyton Owens.