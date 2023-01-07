The No. 8 Gophers wrestling team (7-0) will face No. 7 Northwestern (1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Evanston, Ill., in its Big Ten opener.

Minnesota is off to its best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign. The Gophers have won 17 of the past 18 meetings with the Wildcats, including 31-9 last season at Maturi Pavilion.

The feature bout of the dual will come at 125 pounds between two All-America wrestlers. Patrick McKee of the Gophers, No. 4 in the InterMat national rankings will meet No. 3 Michael DeAugustino.

