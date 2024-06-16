Dallas Wings (3-9, 2-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-3, 8-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Dallas Wings after Napheesa Collier scored 30 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 81-76 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx are 8-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is second in the WNBA with 86.2 points and is shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Wings are 2-5 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks third in the WNBA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Teaira McCowan averaging 9.0.

Minnesota makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Dallas has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 2 the Lynx won 87-76 led by 25 points from Kayla McBride, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is shooting 47.1% and averaging 21.5 points for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Monique Billings is averaging 11.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.