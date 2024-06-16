BERLIN — German police said Sunday they shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before it hosted a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
The man was receiving medical treatment, Hamburg police said in a post on X, without providing further details.
The incident occurred in the downtown St. Pauli area of the city, which German media said was thronged with thousands of fans ahead of Sunday's match between the Netherlands and Poland.
