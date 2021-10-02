Madison, Wis. — The No. 7-ranked Gophers volleyball team lost to No. 5 Wisconsin 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Friday night in a Big Ten match before 7,540 at the UW Field House. It was the Badgers' record 26th straight victory at home, a streak dating back to Sept. 19, 2019.
Stephanie Samedy had 16 kills and 10 digs for the Gophers, but they were outhit .372 to .198 by the Badgers (10-1, 2-1 Big Ten). The two-time defending conference champions have beaten Minnesota (7-4, 2-1) in their past four matches.
Dana Rettke had 13 kills for Wisconsin and Sydney Hilley, the former Champlin Park star, had 41 assists.
News services
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Colleges
No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland
Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.
Colleges
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 BYU beat Utah State 34-20 on Friday night.
Gophers
No. 7 Gophers volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin on the road
It was the Badgers' record 26th straight victory at home, a streak dating back to Sept. 19, 2019.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' reluctance to embrace passing game remains baffling
Once a prolific college passer, Tanner Morgan has been reduced to a hand-off specialist. The Bowling Green debacle last week was jarring.
Vikings
Browns scouting report: Welcome back, Kevin Stefanski
The longtime Vikings assistant faces his former team for the first time as the Cleveland head coach.