After a week of controversy over how the University of Minnesota handled its search for director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Interim President Jeff Ettinger told the Board of Regents on Friday that a new international search would start in the 2025-26 school year.

"We have heard these constituents' strong interest in providing perspectives on who was hired for this position," Ettinger told the board. "Because of the community-facing and leadership role the director holds, I determined it was important that these voices be heard. The center's leader needs to be able to bring people together around this critically important and sensitive work."

When the school offered the directorship last week to Israeli historian Raz Segal, two longtime board members of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies Center resigned in protest; Profs. Karen Painter and Bruno Chaouat cited, among other things, an article Segal published days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 Israelis and Israel declared war. That article, in Jewish Currents, said Israel's assault on Gaza "is a textbook case of genocide unfolding in front of our eyes. I say this as a scholar of genocide, who has spent many years writing about Israeli mass violence against Palestinians."

"Professor Segal, by justifying Hamas's atrocities … days after they occurred (via a perverse allegation that Israel was committing a genocide), cannot fulfill the mission of the Center," wrote Chaouat, a French professor and previous interim director of the center.

By Sunday morning, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas sent an advocacy alert citing the article, calling Segal an anti-Zionist and encouraging recipients to call or email Ettinger, Provost Rachel Croson and the Board of Regents to voice their concerns.

On Monday, Ettinger said the university would pause its search.

Meanwhile, support has swelled for Segal in recent days: an online letter soliciting support for him lists more than 700 signatures — more than 200 from the University of Minnesota. The letter condemns the move to pause Segal's appointment and calls on the administration to allow his hiring to proceed.

Segal, the letter said, is "a well-credentialed and widely respected Israeli scholar and genocide expert … This is an outrageous violation of both academic freedom and the integrity of the faculty hiring process, dictated by protests from a handful of faculty and outside groups opposed to Dr. Segal's expert analyses of Israeli violence in Gaza."

Segal did not return several messages seeking comment this week.

On Friday, Ettinger said that the international search for the director at the 27-year-old center included academic talks and meetings with the board and the center for each of the five candidates. Unlike in the previous search for the position, he said, no community members were named to serve on the search committee. Upon hearing perspectives from university colleagues and community members about the June 5 job offer to Segal, Ettinger said his focus as interim president is "on the mission and direction of the center in these challenging times."

Ettinger told regents the center's interim director, Joe Eggers, has agreed to stay in his role until a new director can be found, and that the U "will ensure that this new search includes a robust community engagement plan that considers multiple points of view internal and external to the university, including the participation of community members on the search committee."

In a Star Tribune interview, Ettinger said that based on the center's history and the current environment, the director position has "keen interaction with the broader community here" and not involving community members was an omission. With the conflict in the Middle East and a Department of Education investigation into anti-Semitism on campus — in addition to Congressional investigations into other universities amid student protests — "it's an area of unquestionably heightened concern. ... I guess, to me, that's where the administration does potentially bear a role at least in setting the goals of the position, that it isn't purely an academic faculty goal when you're dealing with the director of the position who is going to interact with the public on that kind of basis."

He said it's still ultimately up to the faculty whether they proceed with hiring Segal as a professor, though the initial job offer was also combined with the directorship of the center.

The executive committee of the U's chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) wrote a letter to campus leaders this week voicing alarm. By overriding the job offer to Segal, the central administration "has rewarded the brinkmanship of two faculty members acting outside the norms of acceptable faculty conduct, overruled a comprehensive faculty-led process of evaluating candidates for this position, and violated established policy and precedent regarding collegiate hiring practices," the committee wrote.

Chapter president Sumanth Gopinath, a university music theory professor, said he's never heard of the administration stopping this kind of search process. Searches are complicated, he said, and he fears that having community members on the director search committee "undermines the process of hiring, which should be driven by faculty members for a faculty position." He also said placing community members on the search committee raises the question of which ones and how many. "That dynamic is concerning to me."