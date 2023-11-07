Free meals for veterans

Flynn Restaurant Group, owners of Applebee's, honors veterans for their service this Veterans Day. All veterans and active-duty military can order a free meal from a special menu with seven of the chain's most popular items. Valid military ID required. (Sat. Dine-in at area locations.)

Active military personnel and veterans can enjoy a free "build your own grand slam breakfast" at Denny's on Veterans Day. Don't forget a valid military ID to get the breakfast. (5 a.m.-noon Sat., at area locations)

Kinderstube Laternenfest

The Germanic American Institute celebrates St. Martin's Day with a Laternenlauf parade. It re-enacts the story of Martin of Tours, a Roman soldier who shared his cloak with a beggar on a cold winter's night. (5 p.m. Fri. 301 Summit Av., St. Paul. gaimn.org)

Boss Lady Shoetique Turkey Giveaway

In addition to free turkeys, the day includes a coloring contest for children, crafts and performances by a local choir, and dance and cheer teams. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Drive, Blaine. northtown-mall.com)

Greet the Grinch

The Grinch won't just be onstage at the Children's Theatre Company's holiday show "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The cruel-turned-kind green fellow also will make an appearance at Bachman's, so snag a photo with him. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com)

Michael Migizi Sullivan Sr.

The author discusses his new book, "Plums or Nuts: Ojibwe Stories of Anishinaabe Humor," as told to him by Larry Amik Smallwood. The bilingual collection features the adventures of Smallwood, learning to speak English and comedic tales. (7 p.m. Fri. Birchbark Books, 1629 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. birchbarkbooks.com)

Fall Open Studios

Artists of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association will open their studio doors to showcase paintings, ceramics and sculptures. The weekend also will feature special events, including a botanical printing demonstration, readings and musical performances. (5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. See nemaa.org for studio map.)

Field & Festival Holiday Market

Get a jump on seasonal shopping and avoid the crowds. The new weekly market offers one-of-a-kind items from local crafters and food vendors. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 18. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls. fieldandfestival.com)

Can do Canines Open House

The rescue organization welcomes potential volunteers to learn how assistance dogs can improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. Self-guided tours include demonstrations, meeting with staff and learning about programming. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat. 9440 Science Center Drive, New Hope. candocanines.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

