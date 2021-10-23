Michelle Fischbach doesn't have any prominent conservative primary challengers yet for her seat in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, and the turf is likely solidly Republican after she knocked out longtime Democratic congressman Collin Petersen last fall.

But South Carolina's Nikki Haley is throwing her early backing behind Fischbach anyway, endorsing her campaign for re-election last week more than year out from the 2022 campaign.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., spoke on a panel on the future of ag policy at Farmfest 2021.

In a release, Haley praised Fischbach for having a "proven track record of putting Minnesota's families and farmers first" during her time in Congress. It's not surprising: Haley endorsed Fischbach for her first run for Congress, and she has a track record of backing women conservative candidates across the country. But the timing of the endorsement coincides with a recent blitz of activity in Minnesota for Haley, including a visit with Minnesota Young Republicans last week, where she mingled with activists and state legislators.

The former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for two years has been traveling all over the country this fall as she openly considers running for president in 2024.

Fischbach can expect to benefit from Haley's Stand For America PAC, which has been doing digital fundraising to support the candidates she's endorsed.