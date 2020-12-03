Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) Sunday Night Pre-kick (NBC) Masked Singer (Fox) Fox NFL Sunday Post Game (Fox) Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC) NCIS (CBS) FBI (CBS) Football Night in America Part 2 (NBC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) I Can See Your Voice (Fox) FBI Most Wanted (CBS) The Neighborhood (CBS) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) Bull (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) Big Sky (ABC) The Good Doctor (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Mulan' battles to top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.