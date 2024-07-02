A man with Minnesota ties is among the 25 contestants competing to date Jenn Tran on "The Bachelorette."

Marcus E. Shoberg — whose parents are Carlton, Minn., residents — now lives in Raleigh, N.C.

The 31-year-old Army veteran and Harvard University grad is "a real-life superhero," his bio for the ABC-TV reality TV show says. "Marcus is a man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values."

Before studying at Harvard, Shoberg attended the University of Washington and Pierce College, according to his LinkedIn profile. And, from 2010 to 2011, he studied at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minn.

Dawn Shoberg, of Carlton, confirmed with the Duluth News Tribune that her son is a contestant on the show.

In 2022, Shoberg appeared in a video for the Warrior-Scholar Project talking about his experience becoming an Army Ranger.

"Joining the military and becoming a Ranger was like an outlet for me to reach my potential," he said. "The thing that got me to start pursuing academics was I wanted to know who I was outside of Marcus the Ranger or Marcus this Army soldier."

Tran is the first Asian American lead of "The Bachelorette." Her season premieres Monday.