The NHL resumes play after being shut down for more than four months by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some things to know as the postseason begins Saturday:

• There are 12 Western Conference teams playing in Edmonton and 12 Eastern Conference teams playing in Toronto.

• The top four teams in each conference get a bye into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will play a round-robin schedule to determine the top four seeds. The other eight teams in each conference are in best-of-five play-in series, with the winners making the playoffs.

• After the play-in series, teams will be reseeded into best-of-seven playoff series, also at the Toronto and Edmonton sites.

• There are no fans at the sites, and players are staying in a “bubble” atmosphere, which includes the arenas, nearby hotels and restaurants. Players and team personnel received an exception to the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada provided they don’t leave the bubbles.

• Western teams with byes are St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas. Play-in series are No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago, No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona, No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Wild and No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg.

• Eastern teams with byes are Boston, Washington, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Play-in series are No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal, No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 N.Y. Rangers, No. 7 N.Y Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida and No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus.