THREE UP

33 Seasons of Pure Parity: The streak continues! With the Ravens, Chargers, Vikings and Giants clinching playoff berths, the NFL has now had 33 consecutive seasons with at least four playoff teams that missed the postseason the year before. The Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions and Seahawks could add to that total in Week 18. The Jags and Lions were three-win teams last year.

Giants coach Brian Daboll: After winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season, the Giants went 61-100 with only one playoff berth (0-1 in 2016) over the next 10 seasons. Daboll, the team's fifth coach in six seasons, is 9-6-1 and heading to the playoffs in his first year as an NFL head coach. And he's doing it with Daniel Jones as his QB.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon: The former Viking who later missed two full seasons because of torn ACLs as a 49er now has eight touchdown receptions, one behind the season record for a running back in the Super Bowl era. Tied for first with nine apiece are Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (2001), former Viking Chuck Foreman (1971) and Leroy Hoard as a Brown in 1991.

TWO DOWN

J-E-T-S! Remember when the Jets were 7-4? Since then, they've gone 0-5, averaged 12 points per game, and will now miss the playoffs for a league-high 12th straight year. Geno Smith, the Seattle QB and former second-round pick of the Jets, officially KO'd his former team from the playoff race on Sunday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Something to keep an eye on in Big D: Though Prescott is 5-1 in his past six games, he's also turned the ball over 11 times in those games. He has thrown 10 of his league-high 14 interceptions and lost one of four fumbles the past six games.

RANKING THE 12-4 VIKINGS

7 (Last week: 7). San Francisco is in the top spot after winning a league-high nine straight, the past four with Brock Purdy at quarterback.

STATS OF THE WEEK

6-2: Pittsburgh's record since its 2-6 start. The Steelers have a streak of 18 non-losing seasons, 15 of them under Mike Tomlin. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Browns and losses by Miami to the Jets and New England to the Bills.

9: Consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons by Bucs receiver Mike Evans. That ties Hall of Famer Tim Brown for second-longest streak behind Jerry Rice (11).

1995: The last time a player blocked a punt in consecutive games before the Vikings' Josh Metellus did it the past two weeks. Chicago's Anthony Marshall accomplished the feat in 1995.

WEEK 18 SNEAK PEEK

Lions (8-8) at Packers (8-8): Once 4-8, Green Bay clinches the NFC's seventh seed with a win over Detroit. Once 1-6, the Lions clinch the NFC's seventh seed with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks home loss to the Rams. Once 2-3, Seattle (8-8) wins the NFC's seventh seed with a win and a Packers loss.