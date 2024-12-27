News of the Weird: Favorite weird stories of 2024

You thought you were having a bad day? On Jan. 14, as an American Airlines flight prepared to leave Phoenix for Austin, Texas, the crew was forced to turn back to the gate, the New York Post reported. No, a door didn’t fall off the fuselage. A passenger posted on Reddit that an “audibly disgruntled” man boarded and sat down, then inexplicably exclaimed, “You thought that was rude? Well, how about this smell” — and then passed gas. Then he announced, “Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time!” A flight attendant told the flatulent man, “That’s enough,” but as the plane taxied to the runway, it stopped. The Reddit user shared: “We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight.” He grabbed his bag and deplaned; the flight was delayed by only about 20 minutes.