Enjoy some of our favorite items from earlier in 2024.
News of the Weird: Favorite weird stories of 2024
Angel Box Girl, Lexington’s otherworldly tourist campaign, and more.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
The passing parade
South Korean model Ain, also known as Angel Box Girl, is being prosecuted for obscene exposure following incidents from last fall, Oddity Central reported. In Seoul and Gangnam, Ain walked through the streets wearing a large cardboard box with holes for her arms and legs — plus two more, which she invited strangers to put their hands in to grope her breasts and other body parts. Naturally, she attracted large crowds that police were called to disperse. “It’s freedom of expression,” she said. “I just wanted to market myself. I actually saw many positive reactions, with people telling me they support me and applaud my courage.” If found guilty, Ain could face a $3,800 fine or up to a year in jail.
Be careful what you wish for
The Lexington (Kentucky) Convention and Visitors Bureau appears to be desperate for tourists, the Associated Press reported. It is using an infrared laser to send messages toward potentially habitable planets in a solar system 40 light years away, luring extraterrestrials with “lush green countryside ... (and) famous bluegrass.” Lexington native Robert Lodder, an expert in astrobiology and SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), conceived the idea, and linguistics expert Dr. Andrew Byrd consulted: “We included ... the molecular structure for water, bourbon and even dopamine ... because Lexington is fun!” he said. See you in 2064!
Creme de la weird
You thought you were having a bad day? On Jan. 14, as an American Airlines flight prepared to leave Phoenix for Austin, Texas, the crew was forced to turn back to the gate, the New York Post reported. No, a door didn’t fall off the fuselage. A passenger posted on Reddit that an “audibly disgruntled” man boarded and sat down, then inexplicably exclaimed, “You thought that was rude? Well, how about this smell” — and then passed gas. Then he announced, “Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time!” A flight attendant told the flatulent man, “That’s enough,” but as the plane taxied to the runway, it stopped. The Reddit user shared: “We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight.” He grabbed his bag and deplaned; the flight was delayed by only about 20 minutes.
News you can use
Researchers at Western Sydney University have revealed results of a study showing that frequent nose-pickers may have a higher probability of developing Alzheimer’s disease. WION-TV reported on Feb. 7 that the habit introduces germs into the nasal cavity that trigger the brain to produce beta-amyloid as a defense. An abundance of beta-amyloid is believed to be the leading cause of Alzheimer’s. “It is essential to note that the temporary relief obtained from nose-picking is not a substitute for proper nasal hygiene,” the report said — “proper nasal hygiene” being “regular cleaning and maintenance of the nasal passages through gentle methods such as saline nasal rinses or blowing the nose.”
The entrepreneurial spirit
When Carole Germain, 46, of Brest, France, adopted a pig in 2020, she didn’t foresee that Couscous would lead her to a new business venture: pig pedicurist. Yahoo! News reported that Germain, who runs a bar in Brest, has started traveling all over France to trim the tusks and hooves of porcine pets. In fact, she’s selling the bar to devote herself full time to the practice. “It’s nuts. I thought I was the only person who had one hogging the couch. But there are thousands,” she said. On one trip around the south of France, she treated 43 pigs.
Stickin’ it to the man
Etienne Constable received a letter in July 2023 from Seaside, Calif., asking him to conceal the boat he’d had parked in his driveway for about four years, the Washington Post reported. The city said boats and trailers must be “screened on the side and front by a 6-foot fence.” Constable installed a fence — and hired his neighbor, mural artist Hanif Panni, to paint a photorealistic image of the boat and the rest of the driveway on the side of the fence that faces the road. The mural was completed in early May. “We kind of hit the sweet spot between following the rules and making an elegant statement to the contrary,” Constable said. Nick Borges, Seaside’s city manager, admired the work and said, “The only action I’m going to take is a high five, and that’s it.”
Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.
about the writer
Andrews McMeel Syndication
The president-elect is vowing to suspend refugee admissions.