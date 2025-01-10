7 Twin Cities-area restaurant closings so far in 2025

Concerned readers wrote in asking if we knew anything about St. Paul’s Wrestaurant at the Palace, the full-service restaurant from the folks behind the local Detroit-style pizza phenomenon Wrecktangle and First Avenue. Its website and social media have listed the eatery as “closed for maintenance” since mid-November. When we called owners Jeff Rogers and Breanna Evans they said, “Wrestaurant is not currently able to open due to the damages to the space.” In addition to Wrecktangle locations at Lyn-Lake, Market at Malcolm Yards and North Loop Galley food hall, they also operate Wrad and Wrap at Graze Food Hall by Travail, serving thin-crust pizzas and wrap sandwiches.