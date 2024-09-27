New Orleans, US Justice Department move to end police department's consent decree

''The harms NOPD has committed are not harms of the past, and the need for police accountability in Louisiana is still as great as it has ever been,'' he said in a statement. "NOPD is a long way from restoring trust with the communities we represent. Federal oversight of NOPD practices, though not a panacea, was and remains an important check on abuses of power, and NOPD straining to get out from under that oversight suggests that the lessons of the consent decree have not sunk in or led to long lasting reforms. The discussion about moving on from the consent decree should be had with the community before it is brought to the court.''