New Life Academy senior forward Erick Reader announced his commitment to play for the Gophers men's basketball team as a walk-on.
The 6-8 Reader averaged 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last season to help lead New Life to the Class 1A tournament for the first time in school history, reaching the semifinals at Williams Arena.
Playing for Grassroots Sizzle AAU team, Reader was coached by former Minnehaha Academy and current Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' father, Larry.
The U's 2023 recruiting class expected to sign Wednesday is highlighted by five-star California center Dennis Evans and four-star Illinois guard Cam Christie.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
'Too much thinking' makes Timberwolves defense a little clunky
Early season adjustments with new center Rudy Gobert had players in different positions.
Sports
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night.
Sports
Hauser's double-double leads Michigan State past NAU 73-55
Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pierre Brooks scored 14 points and Michigan State beat Northern Arizona 73-55 on Monday night in a season opener.
Wolves
Live: Follow the Timberwolves vs. Knicks on Gameview
Tom Thibodeau's Knicks are at Target Center. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and updates from games throughout the NBA.
Sports
No. 9 Notre Dame downs Northern Illinois 88-48
Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night.