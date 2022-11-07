(Tonight's Gophers-Western Michigan game will not on TV. It can be streamed by subscribers to BTN+. For a listing of tonight's games on TV, including St. Thomas at Creighton and South Dakota at Wisconsin, tap here.)

Health factor

When was the last time the Gophers went into the season completely healthy? You might have to look several years back to find it. That won't be the case this season with top returning scorer Jamison Battle sidelined indefinitely after foot surgery. And forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen are out for the season with knee injuries once again (just like in 2021-22). Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle), who were day-to-day heading into tonight's opener, returning at full strength after missing the exhibition game is critical until Battle is all healed up.

Defensive consistency

The Gophers were one of the nation's top teams in fewest turnovers per game (fourth in NCAA at 9.2) and finished top 10 in school history in three-pointers made (234) last season. But they struggled to win in the Big Ten with major issues defensively. In fact, their defensive efficiency ranking (153rd nationally) overall was the lowest since the program-worst 8-23 season in 2015-16, per KenPom.com.

Developing bench

There weren't many moments last season when Johnson looked toward the bench for substitutions, especially in Big Ten play. Four starters ranked in the top 20 in the Big Ten in minutes, including three in the top 10 (34-plus minutes per game). The Gophers ranked 353rd out of 358 Division I squads in the percentage of bench minutes (just 18.5) and last among major conference teams.

Battle and Garcia show

How many Big Ten teams on paper have two forwards capable of scoring 20-plus points a night? Probably one. Garcia and Battle both stretch the floor to three-point range and can finish at the basket. They've already produced big numbers at this level. They developed solid chemistry in practice to be a dynamic lefty tandem. Now it's just a matter of when they'll play together with lingering injuries.

Freshmen impact

The Gophers won't be afraid to throw freshmen into the mix early and often this season. They have no choice with the lack of veteran depth, especially in the backcourt. Transfers Ta'Lon Cooper and Taurus Samuels have played in 177 combined games. But freshmen guards Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington played zero in college. They'll need extended minutes early to be ready for league play. Same goes for physically gifted forwards Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph. Kadyn Betts has great upside but is a redshirt candidate.