Sept. 5 at Michigan State
Sept. 12 vs. Michigan
Sept. 19 vs. Iowa
Sept. 26 at Wisconsin
Oct. 3 at Nebraska
Oct. 10 vs. Indiana
Oct. 24 vs. Purdue
Oct. 31 at Illinois
Nov. 14 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 21 at Maryland
Gophers
UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, after other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow players to travel to states with high infection rates.
Gophers
Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend
The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned Wednesday there is no certainty games will…
Gophers
NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to…
Gophers
Gophers football opens Sept. 5 at Michigan State, if there's a season
Minnesota plays its three biggest rivalry games back-to-back-to-back, against Michigan (home) on Sept. 12, against Iowa (home) on Sept. 19 and at Wisconsin on Sept. 26.
Sports
The Latest: EKU kicker quits team over coronavirus concerns
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Eastern Kentucky kicker Landon White has quit the football team…