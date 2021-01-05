There was, as the saying goes, a lot to unpack from the Gophers men's hockey team's game against Arizona State on Monday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The nonconference contest featured:

• Minnesota starting someone other than Jack LaFontaine in goal for the first time this season.

• The top-ranked Gophers taking a two-goal first-period lead.

• The Sun Devils storming back with three second-period goals to take the lead, capped by a lacrosse-style tally that likely gave Gophers fans a bad flashback to Michigan's Mike Legg and the 1996 NCAA West Regional final.

• And, ultimately, a key, two-goal response late in the second by the Gophers that led to a 6-4 victory and series sweep, giving Jared Moe a win in his season debut in a game full of twists, turns and some snarl between the teams at the end of the first two periods.

Sampo Ranta tied it 3-3 at 12:44 of the second period, and Blake McLaughlin tipped in the winner at 16:25, with the first of his two goals, to grab the lead for good. Moe, making his first start since last Feb. 8, made 20 saves for the victory. Bryce Brodzinski and Brannon McManus each had a goal and an assist, and Jonny Sorenson also scored for the Gophers.

With the win, Minnesota improved to 10-0 and dropped Arizona State to 4-8-2. The Gophers' 12-game winning streak dating to last season is tied for the program's second-longest in the modern era (1950 or later) with the 1953-54 team and one behind a 13-game run by the 1991-92 squad. The 10-0 start is eclipsed only by the 1939-40 team – featuring John Mariucci as a player – that went 18-0 for the season and won the AAU national championship.

The longest winning streak in Gophers history regardless of era is a 19-game run comprised by the 1939-40 season and the first game of the 1940-41 campaign.

The Gophers struck first at 9:50 of the first when Brodzinski knocked a rebound of a shot from the point by Mike Koster past Sun Devils goalie Cole Brady. Minnesota made it 2-0 at 16:12 of the first when Sorenson took a nice, backhanded drop pass from McManus, tooled around the net and beat Brady on a wraparound. Koster notched his second assist of the period on the play.

A wild second period featured Arizona State scoring three goals but the Gophers emerging with a 4-3 lead.

With the Gophers' Sammy Walker in the penalty box for tripping, Sun Devils winger Sean Dhooghe, a transfer from Wisconsin, cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:26.

The Sun Devils tied it 2-2 at 9:40 of the second when PJ Marrocco finished a 2-on-1 with Benji Eckerle.

Then came Johnny Walker's lacrosse goal for a 3-2 lead at 11:13. Walker, who had 60 career goals entering the game, corralled a bouncing puck behind the net, ladled it onto his stick blade and deposited it in the upper corner on Moe's stick side.

The Gophers, to their credit, responded quickly. Sampo Ranta tied it 3-3 at 12:44, rifling a shot past Brady on a rush. That prompted Sun Devils coach Greg Powers to pull Brady in favor of Evan DeBrouwer.

Minnesota got the lead back, 4-3, at 16:25 when Sam Rossini's shot through traffic was tipped first by Brodzinski, then by McLaughlin past DeBrouwer for his first goal of the season.

McManus made it 5-3 with 7:35 left in the third, and McLaughlin boosted it to 6-3 with 2:28 to play. Arizona State's Jarrod Gourley scored with 1:15 to play to set the final score.