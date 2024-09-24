Breakfast sandwich alert: Momo Korean Eggdrop coming to Dinkytown

Meritage’s annual celebration of the bivalve finally returns, but it’ll be a little different. Started in 2011 as a street festival outside of the St. Paul restaurant, Oysterfest took a pandemic hiatus that was extended by road construction around the restaurant. The party returns Oct. 13, but it’s going to be held inside the historic Hamm building in which the French restaurant is located. Oyster fans get to pick their time to enjoy the fresh-shucked beauties for a couple of hours at $150 a ticket. There will be music, other snacks and an optional oyster art add-on. Tickets are limited to 100 people per seating — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The evening slot has already sold out. Get more information and tickets at meritage-stpaul.com/oysterfest2024.