By Todd Nelson, filling in for Paul Douglas.
Nelson: A beautiful Labor Day, then a hint of fall
Our next best chance of light rain arrives Thursday, with another reinforcing shot of cooler air later this week.
Hard to believe, but on Monday we wrap up what arguably are Minnesota’s finest 12 days of the year. The Great Minnesota Get-Together never disappoints, with fantastic foods, record crowds and the best people watching this side of Vegas. Despite a couple of hot and stormy days last week, you couldn’t have drawn up a nicer weather report for the unofficial end of summer.
August finished with a total of 5.37 inches of rain at MSP Airport, which was the 28th-wettest on record. This was the fifth consecutive month with above-average precipitation as well. Since April 1, MSP has had its second-wettest period on record with no drought in sight.
Monday will be another beautiful early September day with a hint of fall in the air. Our next best chance of light rain arrives Thursday, with another reinforcing shot of cooler air later this week. Highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday will be more representative of October.
Changes are happening fast. Note: We’ll lose another 90 minutes of daylight this month.
Temperatures drop to early October levels Friday and Saturday.