Douglas: Slow-moving storms may spark downpours

Some 1-inch rainfall amounts (locally more) are possible by Thursday morning as thunderstorms sprout along a slowly moving cool front. Minor flooding can’t be ruled out in some counties. Nothing like metro New York City, where up to 8 inches fell Monday, more than 2 inches in one hour, a record. Midsummer winds aloft are light, meaning that weather systems creep along and often stall and re-form, resulting in eye-popping rainfall amounts.