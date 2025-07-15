Weather

Douglas: Slow-moving storms may spark downpours

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 10:00PM

Having lunch with my 95-year-old father recently at Molly’s in St. Bonifacius, I mumbled something inane about the steamy weather. “Well, you should know, weatherman!” the server said with a grin. Some days. On a good day, yes.

The residual check for $19.73 from my cameo in the movie “Twister” on my desk is God tapping me on the shoulder: “You’re really not a big deal.” I’m just trying to get the forecast right, like every other meteorologist on the planet.

Some 1-inch rainfall amounts (locally more) are possible by Thursday morning as thunderstorms sprout along a slowly moving cool front. Minor flooding can’t be ruled out in some counties. Nothing like metro New York City, where up to 8 inches fell Monday, more than 2 inches in one hour, a record. Midsummer winds aloft are light, meaning that weather systems creep along and often stall and re-form, resulting in eye-popping rainfall amounts.

No droughts anytime soon. A dry Thursday gives way to a small thunder risk late Friday into Saturday morning. Sunday looks sublime.

If there’s no smoke.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

