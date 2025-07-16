Drying out, with pleasant sunshine

I got my start chatting with nearby friends on citizens band radio’s Channel 7 when I was 15. I liked to talk about the weather, having just witnessed a tropical storm that flooded my boyhood home west of Philadelphia.
I wonder what happened to that CB radio. Or my 8-track player. Or the pager I wore on my belt like a dweeb. Or the Sony Betamax I spent a small fortune on in 1981. Those early “brick phones” that plugged into your car’s cigarette lighters? What a joke.
Will we feel the same way about smartphones 20 years from now? Everything becomes obsolete, especially tech.
That said, I wish I’d kept all those old gadgets in a warehouse. Turns out face-to-face still works best, and it’s usually free.
We dry out on Thursday with comfortable sunshine. A storm may pop late Friday, but the weekend looks dry with highs near 80. A series of sweaty heat domes will expand northward next week, sparking numerous swarms of storms. Maybe 90s by midweek? The heat index at MSP reached 98 degrees Tuesday; Wednesday felt 32 degrees cooler.
Welcome to Minnesota!