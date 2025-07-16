Weather

Drying out, with pleasant sunshine

A storm is possible late Friday, but the weekend looks quiet.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 10:48PM

I got my start chatting with nearby friends on citizens band radio’s Channel 7 when I was 15. I liked to talk about the weather, having just witnessed a tropical storm that flooded my boyhood home west of Philadelphia.

I wonder what happened to that CB radio. Or my 8-track player. Or the pager I wore on my belt like a dweeb. Or the Sony Betamax I spent a small fortune on in 1981. Those early “brick phones” that plugged into your car’s cigarette lighters? What a joke.

Will we feel the same way about smartphones 20 years from now? Everything becomes obsolete, especially tech.

That said, I wish I’d kept all those old gadgets in a warehouse. Turns out face-to-face still works best, and it’s usually free.

We dry out on Thursday with comfortable sunshine. A storm may pop late Friday, but the weekend looks dry with highs near 80. A series of sweaty heat domes will expand northward next week, sparking numerous swarms of storms. Maybe 90s by midweek? The heat index at MSP reached 98 degrees Tuesday; Wednesday felt 32 degrees cooler.

Welcome to Minnesota!

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Drying out, with pleasant sunshine

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

A storm is possible late Friday, but the weekend looks quiet.

Weather

Douglas: Slow-moving storms may spark downpours

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Food & Culture

How Minnesotans can beat the heat in practical and kooky ways

card image