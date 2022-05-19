NCAA softball tournament
Norman, Okla., Regional
Marita Hynes Field * Double elimination
Friday
Game 1: Gophers (26-24-1) vs. Texas A&M (29-26), 4 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Prairie View A&M (20-28), 6:30 p.m., ESPN-Plus stream
Saturday (Coverage on ESPN networks or stream)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.
Sunday (Coverage on ESPN networks or stream)
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Repeat of Game 6, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Champion advances to one of eight NCAA Super Regionals.
