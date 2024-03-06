The Wisconsin-River Falls women's hockey team has won all 28 games it has played this season. The Falcons are averaging 5.39 goals, the most among NCAA Division III teams, and are giving up 0.96 per game. They boast the nation's top two scorers and the top-scoring defender, and they're ranked No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and the PairWise computer rankings.

"We're rolling," River Falls coach Joe Cranston said. "It's pretty dang fun."

So, what's the Falcons' reward for such a dominant regular season?

An easy first-round matchup to start the NCAA tournament? Nope, they jump right in against defending national champ and No. 2-ranked Gustavus (22-4) in the quarterfinals Saturday in River Falls with a spot in the D-III Frozen Four on the line.

Such is the life in Division III hockey, where geography dictates early-round NCAA matchups.

"You just kind of come to expect it because they do it every year," Cranston said.

This marks the third consecutive year the Falcons and Gusties will meet in the NCAA tournament. Gustavus won 5-3 in 2022 to advance to the Frozen Four and 2-1 last year on their way to their first NCAA championship — and the first won by a team from a western conference.

"We're in the dance, and that's all that matters," Gustavus coach Mike Carroll said.

The Falcons hope to flip that script on Gustavus in Saturday's 2 p.m., game at Hunt Arena in River Falls. The teams have met three times this season, with the Falcons winning 2-0, 3-2 and 2-0. Cranston said he expects a one-goal game.

River Falls will bring an abundance of star power to the matchup, and the majority of it comes from Minnesota — 22 of the 25 players on the Falcons' roster. Senior forward Maddie McCollins, a former Wayzata standout, leads the nation with 32 goals and 62 points. Linemate Megan Goodreau, a sophomore and ex-Centennial standout, is tied for the national lead with 30 assists and ranks fourth with 47 points. Alex Hantge, a senior forward from Hutchinson, is fifth nationally with 41 points. MaKenna Aure, a sophomore from Alexandria, paces all defenders with 24 points.

"We've had more Wisconsin kids some years, but the majority of our kids are always Minnesota kids,'' Cranston said. "… A lot of talent there."

Backstopping that offense is senior goalie Jordan O'Connor of Prairie du Sac, Wis. O'Connor is 20-0 with a 1.06 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Gustavus counters with one of the best goalies in the country in senior Katie McCoy, who's 21-4 with a 0.89 GAA, .947 save percentage and nine shutouts. Senior forward Hailey Holland (18-11-29) leads the Gusties' offense.

"It's a good, healthy rivalry," Carroll said. "Joe does a really good job with his program, and we've known each other for a long time."

Cranston knew he had a talented team entering the season, but he didn't expect to be undefeated entering NCAA tournament play.

"Absolutely not," he said. "When you look at beating Gustavus three times and Eau Claire four times, that may never happen again. That in and of itself is kind of crazy. And to be 28-0 is even crazier."

Stick taps

• Gophers senior center Jaxon Nelson had a hat trick in Friday's 6-2 win over Michigan and scored two goals and assisted on the tying tally in a 6-5 overtime loss on Saturday. He was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week.

• St. Olaf's men's team is playing its best hockey at the right time. The fifth-seeded Oles topped fourth-seeded St. Mary's 3-0, top-seeded Augsburg 4-0 and second-seeded Bethel 4-1 to win the MIAC tournament championship. St. Olaf (14-11-3) will face St. Norbert in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday in DePere, Wis.

The road to St. Paul

We're 2½ weeks away from Selection Sunday in men's hockey, when the 16-team NCAA Division I men's tournament field will be revealed on March 24. The men's Frozen Four will be April 11-13 at Xcel Energy Center. Here's a projection of the field in the four regionals:

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College vs. 4. RIT

2. Quinnipiac vs. 3. Providence

Springfield, Mass.

1. Boston University vs. 4. St. Cloud State

2. Gophers vs. 3. Massachusetts

Sioux Falls, S.D.

1. North Dakota vs. 4. Bemidji State

2. Wisconsin vs. 3. Colorado College

Maryland Heights, Mo.

1. Denver vs. 4. Michigan

2. Michigan State vs. 3. Maine

Women's bracketology

The NCAA Division I women's tournament field will be announced at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPNews. The Frozen Four is March 22-24 in Durham, N.H. Here's a projection of the 11-team field:

At Columbus, Ohio

9. Quinnipiac vs. 8. Minnesota Duluth

Winner vs. 1. Ohio State

At Hamilton, N.Y.

5. Gophers vs. 4. Colgate

At Madison, Wis.

10. Connecticut vs. 7. St. Lawrence

Winner vs. 2. Wisconsin

At Potsdam, N.Y.

11. Long Island vs. 6. Cornell

Winner vs. 3. Clarkson