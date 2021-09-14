St. Thomas basketball made its biggest splash yet locally in recruiting by landing Byron four-star forward Ahjany Lee on Monday.

The 6-9 Lee, who at one time had offers from Kansas, Iowa, and the Gophers, announced his commitment to the Tommies on Twitter.

Playing with D1 Minnesota's AAU program this summer, Lee heard from several high-major programs, but St. Thomas made him their biggest priority. He's ranked No. 99 in the country and No. 3 in the state's 2022 class by 247Sports.com.

St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer's 2022 recruiting class also now includes three Minnesotans as well, including East Ridge's Kendall Blue and Wayzata's Carter Bjerke.

The Gophers pursued Lee early with new coach Ben Johnson, but their efforts in the frontcourt shifted toward Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne.

Payne, Park Center's Braeden Carrington, and Prolific Prep's Joshua Ola-Joseph (formerly from Osseo) are members of the U's 2022 class.