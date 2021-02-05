NO. 19 WISCONSIN AT NO. 12 ILLINOIS

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox Sports

The Illini moved back into the serious Big Ten title discussion after recently beating Iowa at home. Nothing would be a bigger boost than to follow that up with a victory over the Badgers.

NO. 10 ALABAMA AT NO. 18 MISSOURI

11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Crimson Tide had its 10-game winning streak stopped in a Big 12-SEC challenge loss to Oklahoma, but it can still remain undefeated in conference play Saturday after starting 10-0.

Trends to watch

Trending up: Drake Bulldogs. They jumped into the national rankings this week at No. 25 after opening the season 17-0. Impressive start for coach Darian DeVries, especially since his top player, center Liam Robbins, transferred to the Gophers.

Trending down: St. Louis. The Billikens, who had only previously lost at Minnesota, were once ranked No. 22, but they've lost their first two games in Atlantic 10 play coming off a COVID-19 pause.

Players to watch

Justin and Julian Champagnie (pictured), Pittsburgh and St. John's: The most dominant twins in college basketball. Justin leads the ACC in points (19.3) and rebounds (12.2) for the Panthers, who upset Virginia Tech this week. Julian leads the Big East in scoring (19.5) for the Red Storm, which has won five in a row.